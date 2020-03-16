These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) shares are -41.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.46% or $1.96 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.11% down YTD and -39.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.34% and -27.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PPC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 16, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PPC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.57. The forecasts give the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.1% or 29.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -41.70% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.08, up 11.60% from $1.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,170 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,920. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,988 in purchases and sales respectively.

Penn Jayson, a CEO at the company, sold 51,222 shares worth $1.45 million at $28.29 per share on Aug 06. The CEO had earlier sold another 3,988 PPC shares valued at $88978.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $22.31 per share.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), on the other hand, is trading around $23.66 with a market cap of $10.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CFG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 68.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $494.0 million. This represented a 67.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.5 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.99 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.7 billion, significantly lower than the $1.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Citizens Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 412,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.78M shares after the latest sales, with 31.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 425.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. having a total of 966 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.31 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 40.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.