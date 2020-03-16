Things appear to be looking up for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is -20.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -14.04% and -18.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 18.48% at the moment leaves the stock -33.31% off its SMA200. OCN registered -45.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.63.

The stock witnessed a -31.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.70%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.72% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $143.08M and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.80. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.25% and -51.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocwen Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $273M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN), with 11.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.73% while institutional investors hold 75.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.27M, and float is at 123.47M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 69.34% of the Float.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Campbell June C, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell June C bought 13,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $15138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53116.0 shares.

Ocwen Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Busquet Jacques J (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.10 per share for $22000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199217.0 shares of the OCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Messina Glen A. (President & CEO) acquired 56,300 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $61930.0. The insider now directly holds 484,128 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN).