Things appear to be looking up for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -47.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $6.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $7.42 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 31.17% higher than the price target low of $4.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -24.89% and -39.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 22.30% at the moment leaves the stock -35.12% off its SMA200. UGP registered -53.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.06.

The stock witnessed a -42.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.04%, and is -10.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.99% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 16024 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $19.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.50. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.05% and -54.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $5.68B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), holding a 3.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 805.58M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 3.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.45 million shares valued at $59.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.31% of the UGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.51 million shares valued at $34.49 million to account for 11.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $22.35 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $19.23 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -58.80% down over the past 12 months. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -70.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.0% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.