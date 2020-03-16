This Could Be A Brutal Week For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares are -34.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.43% or $2.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.06% down YTD and -35.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.14% and -37.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, William Blair recommended the ADPT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 23, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $19.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.98.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, up 37.90% from -$1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,193,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,144,223. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 856,324 and 13,144,223 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cohen Chad M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 12,300 shares worth $299667.0 at $24.36 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,700 ADPT shares valued at $69012.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $25.56 per share. RUBINSTEIN JULIE (President) sold 5,000 shares at $33.55 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $167750.0 while RUBINSTEIN JULIE, (President) sold 80,000 shares on Feb 20 for $2.69 million with each share fetching $33.57.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.53 with a market cap of $2.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ISBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 63.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.46 million. This represented a 92.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $260.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $160.65 million, significantly lower than the $275.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $148.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Investors Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,245 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.61M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.70% with a share float percentage of 225.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Investors Bancorp Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 21.71 million shares worth more than $258.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $249.69 million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.