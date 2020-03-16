This Could Be A Brutal Week For American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), General Electric Company (GE)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) shares are 4.43% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.75% or $10.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.46% down YTD and 6.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.01% and -5.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AWK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $128.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $134.90. The forecasts give the American Water Works Company Inc. stock a price target range of $153.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $118.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.15% or -8.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.67, up from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.86, up 5.70% from $3.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.94 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 175,360 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 145,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,170 and 54,478 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sgro Michael A, a EVP,General Counsel, Secretary at the company, sold 9,502 shares worth $1.31 million at $137.69 per share on Feb 21. The SVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 5,048 AWK shares valued at $644643.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $127.70 per share. Warnock Loyd A (SVP, Chief EA and Corp. BD Off) sold 6,200 shares at $137.74 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $853988.0 while MACKENZIE GEORGE, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Sep 03 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $129.18.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), on the other hand, is trading around $7.85 with a market cap of $73.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Electric Company (GE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.44 billion. This represented a 84.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $266.05 billion from $263.01 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $48.52 billion while total current assets were at $126.07 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.77 billion, significantly higher than the $4.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.96 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at General Electric Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 331,496 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,178 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.41M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.70% with a share float percentage of 8.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 2,241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 661.81 million shares worth more than $7.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 636.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.1 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.