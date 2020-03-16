This Could Be A Brutal Week For Camden Property Trust (CPT), Eni S.p.A. (E)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares are -9.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.68% or $8.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.51% down YTD and -11.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.78% and -17.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the CPT stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CPT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.65. The forecasts give the Camden Property Trust stock a price target range of $127.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.43% or 7.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.02, up 5.60% from $1.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,130 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 404,472. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,298 and 86,314 in purchases and sales respectively.

ODEN D KEITH, a Executive Vice Chairman at the company, sold 29,637 shares worth $3.13 million at $105.76 per share on Jan 03. The President & COO had earlier sold another 22,727 CPT shares valued at $2.53 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $111.24 per share. WESTBROOK KELVIN R (Director) sold 960 shares at $105.76 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $101530.0 while Sengelmann William W., (EVP – Real Estate Investments) sold 2,457 shares on Jan 03 for $259852.0 with each share fetching $105.76.

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), on the other hand, is trading around $16.27 with a market cap of $31.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eni S.p.A. (E) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

E’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.24 billion. This represented a 82.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.86 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $136.05 billion from $140.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.54 billion while total current assets were at $35.9 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.64 billion, significantly lower than the $10.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.03 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 1.27B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eni S.p.A. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.07 million shares worth more than $157.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 4.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.61 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.