This Could Be A Brutal Week For International Paper Company (IP), Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -27.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.84% or $4.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.16% down YTD and -27.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.36% and -24.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the IP stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.25. The forecasts give the International Paper Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.91% or 1.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.91, down -3.50% from $4.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 381,215 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 242,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 346,804 and 134,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

BONNOT VINCENT P, a Vice President & Controller at the company, bought 656 shares worth $26513.0 at $40.42 per share on Feb 25. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 IP shares valued at $160425.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $32.09 per share. Ellis Clay R (Senior Vice President) sold 2,611 shares at $43.26 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $112939.0 while Amick W. Michael Jr., (Senior Vice President) sold 16,000 shares on Feb 20 for $687035.0 with each share fetching $42.94.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), on the other hand, is trading around $68.99 with a market cap of $8.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KRC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.44 million. This represented a 99.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $220.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.66 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $386.52 million, significantly lower than the $410.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$966.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Kilroy Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 196,116 shares. Insider sales totaled 150,518 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 110.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kilroy Realty Corporation having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.21 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $986.64 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.