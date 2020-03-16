This Could Be A Brutal Week For MRC Global Inc. (MRC), Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) shares are -62.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.33% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.98% down YTD and -62.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.81% and -55.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the MRC stock is a In-line, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MRC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The forecasts give the MRC Global Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.57% or -2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, down -7.50% from $0.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 823,902 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 500,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 637,150 and 219,404 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wehrle H B III, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $515000.0 at $10.30 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 MRC shares valued at $444000.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $8.88 per share. Lane Andrew R (President & CEO) sold 109,686 shares at $15.02 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.65 million while Ketchum Lewis Craig, (Director) sold 18,328 shares on Nov 11 for $276386.0 with each share fetching $15.08.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.13 with a market cap of $3.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $156.23 million. This represented a 89.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.53 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $12.64 billion from $16.73 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $272.34 million while total current assets were at $2.6 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $290.01 million, significantly higher than the $197.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $278.65 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.30% with a share float percentage of 1.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 million shares worth more than $54.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with the investment firm holding over 8.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.59 million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.