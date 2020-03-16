This Could Be A Brutal Week For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares are -62.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.35% or $3.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.69% down YTD and -62.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.72% and -56.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, SunTrust recommended the SIX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on January 10, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SIX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.64. The forecasts give the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.16% or -12.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -192.90% in the current quarter to -$1.03, down from the -$0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.7, down -1.00% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,230,705 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,741. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,074,848 and 258 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ruchim Arik W, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $1.16 million at $23.25 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 SIX shares valued at $4.24 million on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $21.20 per share. Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $23.83 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $1.19 million while Ruchim Arik W, (Director) bought 273,697 shares on Mar 02 for $6.67 million with each share fetching $24.36.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA), on the other hand, is trading around $19.95 with a market cap of $849.67M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CareDx Inc (CDNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDNA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.37 million. This represented a 18.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $35.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $151.74 million from $144.83 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.77 million, significantly higher than the -$4.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at CareDx Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 190,969 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,424 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.27M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 40.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CareDx Inc having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.18 million shares worth more than $111.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.5 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.