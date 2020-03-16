Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) up -49.79% since start of the year

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is -53.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLYS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -19.73% and -33.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 17.51% at the moment leaves the stock -37.64% off its SMA200. TLYS registered -49.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a -35.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.45%, and is -12.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $156.88M and $617.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.06 and Fwd P/E is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.44% and -54.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilly’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $172.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS), with 414.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 97.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.76M, and float is at 21.88M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 95.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.94 million shares valued at $23.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the TLYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 1.93 million shares valued at $23.63 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.69 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $20.7 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.56% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $20.56 million.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZEICHNER BERNARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZEICHNER BERNARD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $107500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51178.0 shares.

Tilly’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that KERR JANET (Director) sold a total of 3,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $7.84 per share for $25623.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17107.0 shares of the TLYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Henry Michael (CFO) acquired 12,795 shares at an average price of $7.89 for $100968.0. The insider now directly holds 34,290 shares of Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS).

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -57.64% down over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -11.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.79% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 988320.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.