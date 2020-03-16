Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares are -45.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.54% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.07% down YTD and -40.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.09% and -40.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the ATEC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 28, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ATEC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.25. The forecasts give the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.13% or 56.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -47.40% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.67, up 21.30% from -$1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,096,398 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 924,476. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 61,063 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sponsel David, a EVP, Sales at the company, bought 11,000 shares worth $49610.0 at $4.51 per share on Mar 11. The EVP, Strat. Mktg. & Prod. Dev. had earlier bought another 45,000 ATEC shares valued at $201600.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $4.48 per share. Black Jeffrey G. (EVP & CFO) sold 6,563 shares at $5.08 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $33307.0 while Hunsaker Craig E, (EVP, People/Culture & GC) sold 32,000 shares on Jan 15 for $248000.0 with each share fetching $7.75.

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), on the other hand, is trading around $35.10 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVLT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $146.83 million. This represented a 16.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $176.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $862.57 million from $801.77 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $64.99 million while total current assets were at $525.41 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $56.01 million, significantly lower than the $73.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Commvault Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 437,359 shares. Insider sales totaled 431,182 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.73M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.10% with a share float percentage of 42.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Commvault Systems Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $250.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.55 million and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.