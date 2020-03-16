Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) shares are -42.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.89% or $2.43 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.46% down YTD and -38.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.23% and -43.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 08, 2018, Barclays recommended the ATH stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on October 03, 2018. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ATH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.23. The forecasts give the Athene Holding Ltd. stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.29% or 40.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.50% in the current quarter to $1.83, up from the $1.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.29, up 5.60% from $6.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $1.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 504,335 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 237,142. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,748 and 61,142 in purchases and sales respectively.

Borden Robert L, a Director at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $133050.0 at $44.35 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 ATH shares valued at $382640.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $47.83 per share. Gillis Frank Lauren sold 9,500 shares at $43.89 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $416955.0 while Gillis Frank Lauren, sold 10,000 shares on Nov 14 for $438900.0 with each share fetching $43.89.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), on the other hand, is trading around $36.82 with a market cap of $10.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Open Text Corporation (OTEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OTEX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $354.82 million. This represented a 54.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $771.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.5 billion from $8.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $344.69 million, significantly lower than the $360.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $306.47 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.80% with a share float percentage of 265.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Open Text Corporation having a total of 547 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 16.73 million shares worth more than $737.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd held 6.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, with the investment firm holding over 15.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $666.97 million and represent 5.59% of shares outstanding.