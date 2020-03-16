Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD), The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares are -43.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.06% or $3.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.72% down YTD and -41.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.18% and -43.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Mizuho recommended the CSOD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $33.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.00. The forecasts give the Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.93% or 33.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.50% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.5, up 9.50% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 166 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 916,377 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,311,116. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 826,410 and 436,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

Swartz Brian L, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,001 shares worth $187888.0 at $37.57 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 2,632 CSOD shares valued at $98884.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $37.57 per share. Weiss Adam J. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,913 shares at $37.57 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $109441.0 while Miller Adam L, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 13,456 shares on Feb 28 for $549974.0 with each share fetching $40.87.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), on the other hand, is trading around $2.65 with a market cap of $394.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $365.97 million. This represented a 70.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.85 billion from $3.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $106.37 million, significantly higher than the $25.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at The Michaels Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 47,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,804 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 637.05k shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 93.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Michaels Companies Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares worth more than $427.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 35.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.98 million and represent 13.89% of shares outstanding.