Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) shares are -15.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.44% or $3.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.21% down YTD and -13.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.19% and -18.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the JBGS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on December 17, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the JBGS stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.89.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 17.70% from $0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 20,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,097. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HALDEMAN CHARLES E, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $361100.0 at $36.11 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 JBGS shares valued at $338600.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $33.86 per share. HALDEMAN CHARLES E (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $38.65 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $386500.0 while Glosserman Michael J, (Director) sold 15,660 shares on Mar 28 for $643626.0 with each share fetching $41.10.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.94 with a market cap of $3.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FHN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 71.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $183.31 million. This represented a 54.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $404.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $830.29 million, significantly higher than the $234.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $781.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at First Horizon National Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 598,302 shares. Insider sales totaled 390,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with 13.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 307.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon National Corporation having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.41 million shares worth more than $602.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $516.46 million and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.