Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – K12 Inc. (LRN), TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares are 17.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.48% or $3.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.92% down YTD and 21.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.78% and 42.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, Sidoti recommended the LRN stock is a Buy, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 12, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.20 to suggest that the LRN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.75. The forecasts give the K12 Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.15% or -4.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.5, up 1.80% from $0.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 165,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,169. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 23,844 and 31,414 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chavous Kevin, a President, Academics, Policy at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $308100.0 at $20.54 per share on Oct 25. The President, Academics, Policy had earlier sold another 9,000 LRN shares valued at $181620.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $20.18 per share.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), on the other hand, is trading around $27.80 with a market cap of $4.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TCF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 77.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $308.25 million. This represented a 55.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $692.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.73 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $641.76 million, significantly higher than the $563.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $487.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at TCF Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 126,397 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 150.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TCF Financial Corporation having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.6 million shares worth more than $683.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $661.7 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.