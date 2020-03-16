Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares are -33.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.89% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.95% down YTD and -35.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.75% and -25.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the OGI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 15, 2020. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.64. The forecasts give the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $7.66 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.91. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.59% or 14.14%.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), on the other hand, is trading around $44.44 with a market cap of $2.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCXI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$16.12 million. This represented a 260.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $209.08 million from $212.32 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $133.61 million while total current assets were at $174.36 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$70.12 million, significantly lower than the $16.44 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$70.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 134 times at ChemoCentryx Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 65 times and accounting for 2,377,713 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,224,549 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 69 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.87M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.60% with a share float percentage of 40.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChemoCentryx Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.74 million shares worth more than $345.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.68 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.