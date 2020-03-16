Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)

TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) shares are -4.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.41% or $1.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.56% down YTD and -4.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.37% and -26.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Barclays recommended the TERP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 13, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the TERP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.88. The forecasts give the TerraForm Power Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.15% or -5.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -620.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 30.90% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,983,514 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fong Christian S., a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $26870.0 at $13.43 per share on May 15. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,981,514 TERP shares valued at $50.0 million on Oct 08. The shares were bought at $16.77 per share.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.55 with a market cap of $244.37M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BKCC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$11.21 million. This represented a 158.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$76.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 301,441 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,673 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 876.97k shares after the latest sales, with 68.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lsv Asset Management with over 2.48 million shares worth more than $12.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lsv Asset Management held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Telemus Capital, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.64 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.