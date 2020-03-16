Top attractive stock of the week – 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -25.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $26.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 24.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.58, the stock is -26.11% and -28.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 22.90% at the moment leaves the stock -36.51% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.34.

The stock witnessed a -33.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.41%, and is -19.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.42% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 1497 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $418.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.19% and -49.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.70%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $119.42M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.40% in year-over-year returns.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 96.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.36M, and float is at 99.13M with Short Float at 19.03%. Institutions hold 93.72% of the Float.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN BRYAN R, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that MARTIN BRYAN R sold 78,567 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $20.45 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275519.0 shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Zinn Matthew (SVP-GC, Secretary and CPO) sold a total of 12,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $20.30 per share for $260359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Verma Vikram (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,825 shares at an average price of $16.95 for $98724.0. The insider now directly holds 1,087,450 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -15.10% down over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -6.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.04% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.87.