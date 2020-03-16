Top attractive stock of the week – Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $31.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The REGI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.64% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.50, the stock is 6.02% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 46.83% at the moment leaves the stock 54.10% off its SMA200. REGI registered 19.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.95%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.98% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has around 762 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.45. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.88% and -9.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02. The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 121.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.20M, and float is at 37.80M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 118.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.75 million shares valued at $181.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.32% of the REGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.73 million shares valued at $100.46 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.05 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $82.15 million, while Parsifal Capital Management, LP holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $54.33 million.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harding Peter John Martin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harding Peter John Martin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.82 per share for a total of $39640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130154.0 shares.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Stroburg Jeffrey (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.29 per share for $19290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 237467.0 shares of the REGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Harding Peter John Martin (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $21.52 for $86080.0. The insider now directly holds 128,154 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI).

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading -42.93% down over the past 12 months. Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is -10.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.11% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.