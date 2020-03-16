Unsafe At Current Price? – Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares are -37.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.91% or $2.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.14% down YTD and -35.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.31% and -34.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the BHC stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 29, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BHC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.12. The forecasts give the Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.67% or 10.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.60% in the current quarter to $0.93, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.48, up 1.60% from $4.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 724,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 284,785. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 501,114 and 114,574 in purchases and sales respectively.

VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C., a Director at the company, bought 1,100 shares worth $19996.0 at $18.18 per share on Mar 10. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL had earlier bought another 4,390 BHC shares valued at $80106.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $18.25 per share. DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U (Director) bought 3,800 shares at $18.26 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $69377.0 while DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 03 for $115415.0 with each share fetching $23.08.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), on the other hand, is trading around $31.37 with a market cap of $4.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CUZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.38 million. This represented a 91.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $194.44 million.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $303.18 million, significantly higher than the $229.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$179.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Cousins Properties Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 67,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 115,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 8.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 145.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cousins Properties Incorporated having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company.