Unsafe At Current Price? – Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) shares are -33.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.76% or $1.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.51% and -32.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BRMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The forecasts give the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.62% or 34.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,869 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 540,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 339,869 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), on the other hand, is trading around $43.66 with a market cap of $4.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.33 and spell out a less modest performance – a -65.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Vir Biotechnology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 121,395,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 471.62k shares after the latest sales, with -100.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 100.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vir Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 40760.0 shares worth more than $512557.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New York State Common Retirement Fund, with the investment firm holding over 8200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103115.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.