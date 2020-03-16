Unsafe At Current Price? – First Republic Bank (FRC), BCE Inc. (BCE)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares are -17.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.73% or $9.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.87% down YTD and -13.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.00% and -17.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the FRC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FRC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $96.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $116.15. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to $1.24, down from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.33, up 10.20% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.22 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.88 for the next year.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), on the other hand, is trading around $40.67 with a market cap of $36.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BCE Inc. (BCE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BCE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $216.43 million. This represented a 95.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $45.33 billion from $45.93 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.0 billion, significantly higher than the $5.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.99 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.90% with a share float percentage of 903.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BCE Inc. having a total of 829 institutions that hold shares in the company.