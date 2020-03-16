Industry

Unsafe At Current Price? – Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), NCR Corporation (NCR)

By Richard Addington

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares are -54.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.97% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.33% down YTD and -40.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.98% and -43.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the SUPV stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on September 19, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the SUPV stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.95. The forecasts give the Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.73% or 32.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 36.10% from $1.02 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), on the other hand, is trading around $18.75 with a market cap of $2.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NCR Corporation (NCR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NCR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.0 million. This represented a 81.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.72 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.99 billion from $8.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $628.0 million, significantly higher than the $572.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $299.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 78 times at NCR Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 9,899,213 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,530,585 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 107.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 127.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NCR Corporation having a total of 487 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.9 million shares worth more than $453.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.63 million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

