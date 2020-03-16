Unsafe At Current Price? – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares are -37.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.11% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.06% down YTD and -37.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.76% and -34.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the HPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HPE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.93. The forecasts give the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.22% or 14.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.78, down -4.10% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,345,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,061,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,167 and 760 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ricci Jeff T, a SVP, Controller & PAO at the company, sold 9,255 shares worth $147155.0 at $15.90 per share on Dec 12. The CSO, Pres Hybrid IT had earlier sold another 16,884 HPE shares valued at $246675.0 on Jan 28. The shares were sold at $14.61 per share. Karros Kirt P (SVP, Finance & Treasurer) sold 9,255 shares at $16.00 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $148080.0 while Melkote Keerti, (President Intelligent Edge) sold 66,130 shares on Dec 12 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $15.97.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), on the other hand, is trading around $17.32 with a market cap of $909.82M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VBTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.13 million. This represented a 92.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $91.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.96 million, significantly higher than the $50.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $96.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Veritex Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 498,411 shares. Insider sales totaled 260,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.78M shares after the latest sales, with 32.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 48.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veritex Holdings Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.36 million shares worth more than $214.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.36 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.