Unsafe At Current Price? – Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), Akorn Inc. (AKRX)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares are -3.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.48% or $1.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.25% down YTD and 0.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.52% and -25.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 09, 2019, Sidoti recommended the IRDM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Sidoti had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IRDM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.00. The forecasts give the Iridium Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.3% or 23.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -272.70% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, up 6.30% from -$1.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,102,874 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,127,405. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 364,916 and 354,834 in purchases and sales respectively.

DESCH MATTHEW J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 9,027 shares worth $288954.0 at $32.01 per share on Feb 12. The VP Iridium Satellite LLC had earlier sold another 1,477 IRDM shares valued at $41356.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $28.00 per share. DESCH MATTHEW J (Chief Executive Officer) sold 93,750 shares at $30.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $2.82 million while DESCH MATTHEW J, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 79,361 shares on Feb 05 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $28.09.

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.65 with a market cap of $91.37M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Akorn Inc. (AKRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AKRX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $104.24 million. This represented a 35.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $162.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.64 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.29 billion from $1.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$36.92 million, significantly higher than the -$68.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$67.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Akorn Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.50% with a share float percentage of 98.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akorn Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares worth more than $23.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.86 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.