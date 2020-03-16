Unsafe At Current Price? – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) shares are -3.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.66% or $7.64 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.57% down YTD and -1.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.77% and -12.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the J stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.93. The forecasts give the Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock a price target range of $116.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $101.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.21% or 14.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.32, up from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.55, up 8.50% from $5.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.38 and $1.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 368,599 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 153,576. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,495 and 15,691 in purchases and sales respectively.

DAVIDSON ROBERT C JR, a Director at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $336000.0 at $96.00 per share on Feb 07. The SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL had earlier sold another 9,661 J shares valued at $943880.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $97.70 per share.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), on the other hand, is trading around $16.24 with a market cap of $25.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.66 billion. This represented a 8.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.27 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $67.4 billion from $70.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.85 billion, significantly lower than the $8.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.66 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.50% with a share float percentage of 1.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 926 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 73.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.