Unsafe At Current Price? – nVent Electric plc (NVT), Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) shares are -25.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.40% or $2.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.77% down YTD and -21.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.23% and -30.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Barclays recommended the NVT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NVT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.83. The forecasts give the nVent Electric plc stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.5% or 23.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, up 3.10% from $1.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 559,341 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 458,902. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 179,917 and 55,168 in purchases and sales respectively.

MONAHAN WILLIAM T, a Director at the company, sold 6,116 shares worth $152717.0 at $24.97 per share on Nov 29. The Director had earlier sold another 6,116 NVT shares valued at $148731.0 on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $24.32 per share.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.83 with a market cap of $231.92M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JMIA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $81.27 million. This represented a -82.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $44.54 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $389.46 million from $449.93 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $71.31 million while total current assets were at $368.19 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$150.39 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.80% with a share float percentage of 6.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.