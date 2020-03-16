Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) stock Surged by 21.78 yesterday

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -42.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.90 and a high of $75.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.96% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 7.42% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.33, the stock is -37.56% and -40.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.83 million and changing 21.78% at the moment leaves the stock -48.10% off its SMA200. VTR registered -47.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.06.

The stock witnessed a -43.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.85%, and is -32.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.97% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 516 employees, a market worth around $12.97B and $3.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.92 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.69% and -55.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $966.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,074 institutions hold shares in Ventas Inc. (VTR), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 91.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.17M, and float is at 371.46M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 91.31% of the Float.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 72,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $62.09 per share for a total of $4.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735503.0 shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Cobb John D. (EVP, Chief Investment Off.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $72.54 per share for $725378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69609.0 shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, RINEY T RICHARD (EVP, Chief Admin. Off., GC) disposed off 29,702 shares at an average price of $70.45 for $2.09 million. The insider now directly holds 133,786 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 3.81% up over the past 12 months. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is -49.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.42% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.