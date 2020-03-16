Volatility Returns To CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), Teradata Corporation (TDC)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are -18.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.77% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.06% down YTD and -6.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.47% and 1.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CBAY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CBAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.31. The forecasts give the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.2% or 20.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.30% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Sujal, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 3,100 shares worth $17205.0 at $5.55 per share on Sep 23. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 CBAY shares valued at $21500.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $4.30 per share.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.39 with a market cap of $2.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teradata Corporation (TDC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TDC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $253.0 million. This represented a 48.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $494.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.06 billion from $1.98 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $148.0 million, significantly lower than the $364.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $89.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Teradata Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 639,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,701 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.44k shares after the latest sales, with -100.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 107.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teradata Corporation having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 15.23 million shares worth more than $407.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 13.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $330.1 million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.