Volatility Returns To DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares are -8.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.58% or $0.8 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.84% down YTD and 0.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.98% and -9.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the DOYU stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 05, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DOYU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.94. The forecasts give the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $79.89 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.45. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.35% or 85.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.89 for the next year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.82 with a market cap of $2.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.6 million. This represented a 87.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $780.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.79 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.88 billion from $6.73 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $332.9 million, significantly lower than the $414.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $40.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 33,039 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,603 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 86.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.76 million shares worth more than $457.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 11.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $389.03 million and represent 13.23% of shares outstanding.