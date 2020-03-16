Volatility Returns To Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares are -30.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.88% or $1.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.77% down YTD and -26.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.37% and -23.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the KRG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Compass Point had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the KRG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.22. The forecasts give the Kite Realty Group Trust stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.32% or 15.19%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -7.60% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 122,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 46,066. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 64,804 and 27,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kite John A, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $234750.0 at $18.78 per share on Nov 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 6,000 KRG shares valued at $101220.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $16.87 per share.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), on the other hand, is trading around $28.37 with a market cap of $3.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lazard Ltd (LAZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.01 million. This represented a 99.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $721.34 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $677.95 million, significantly lower than the $699.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $635.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Lazard Ltd over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 1,026,687 shares. Insider sales totaled 827,168 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.41M shares after the latest sales, with 37.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.10% with a share float percentage of 109.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lazard Ltd having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Diversified Trust Company with over 13.96 million shares worth more than $557.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Diversified Trust Company held 12.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.16 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.