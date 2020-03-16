Volatility Returns To Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares are -10.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.32% or $14.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.09% down YTD and -9.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.96% and -19.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the LH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $151.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $207.94. The forecasts give the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stock a price target range of $225.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $163.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.88% or 7.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.10% in the current quarter to $2.77, up from the $2.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.97, up 4.50% from $11.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.95 and $3.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 59 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 193,898 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,406. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,239 and 36,960 in purchases and sales respectively.

BELINGARD JEAN-LUC, a Director at the company, sold 26,479 shares worth $5.02 million at $189.76 per share on Feb 19. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 297 LH shares valued at $56326.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $189.65 per share. Williams R Sanders (Director) sold 1,227 shares at $188.49 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $231277.0 while van der Vaart Sandra D, (SVP, Global General Counsel) sold 208 shares on Feb 13 for $39206.0 with each share fetching $188.49.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), on the other hand, is trading around $182.62 with a market cap of $21.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $235.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VRSN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 65.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $65.98 million. This represented a 78.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.85 billion from $1.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $709.86 million while total current assets were at $1.28 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $753.89 million, significantly higher than the $697.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $713.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at VeriSign Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 228,577 shares. Insider sales totaled 103,335 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.90% with a share float percentage of 114.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VeriSign Inc. having a total of 870 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 12.95 million shares worth more than $2.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 11.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.26 billion and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.