Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) turns bullish with gain of 2.13 points

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is -35.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.39 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is -21.75% and -30.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 18.51% at the moment leaves the stock -36.68% off its SMA200. HCC registered -45.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.48.

The stock witnessed a -33.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.04%, and is -18.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $721.42M and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.33 and Fwd P/E is 3.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.81% and -53.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.00%).

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $231.46M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.80% in year-over-year returns.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), with 358.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 0.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.89M, and float is at 50.85M with Short Float at 9.98%. Institutions hold 0.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.17 million shares valued at $151.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the HCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.98 million shares valued at $126.44 million to account for 11.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.9 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $61.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $60.01 million.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boyles Dale W, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boyles Dale W bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $22.22 per share for a total of $26664.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40571.0 shares.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that SCHELLER WALTER J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $27.04 per share for $122951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40218.0 shares of the HCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Gant Kelli K. (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 1,709 shares at an average price of $27.04 for $46211.0. The insider now directly holds 12,057 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC).