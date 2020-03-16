Well positioned to deliver growth? – FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT), Danaher Corporation (DHR)

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) shares are -18.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.81% or $21.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.62% down YTD and -22.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.50% and -25.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the FLT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on January 31, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FLT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $235.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $340.56. The forecasts give the FleetCor Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $370.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $290.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.36% or 18.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $2.97, up from the $2.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.52, up 10.10% from $11.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.18 and $3.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 810,494 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 428,111. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 391,223 and 300,976 in purchases and sales respectively.

King Alan, a President Europe & Aus/NewZea at the company, sold 6,576 shares worth $2.12 million at $322.49 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 775 FLT shares valued at $248000.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $320.00 per share. Coughlin John (President- Corporate Payments) sold 40,038 shares at $322.14 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $12.9 million while Gavrilenya Alexey, (President- North America Fuel) sold 6,514 shares on Feb 19 for $2.09 million with each share fetching $321.35.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), on the other hand, is trading around $141.39 with a market cap of $99.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $175.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Danaher Corporation (DHR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $753.3 million. This represented a 73.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.84 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $62.08 billion from $61.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.95 billion, significantly lower than the $4.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.32 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Danaher Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 2,260,057 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,310,373 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 618.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danaher Corporation having a total of 1,998 institutions that hold shares in the company.