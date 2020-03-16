Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) shares are -34.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.54% or $8.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.36% down YTD and -28.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.51% and -38.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the NXST stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the NXST stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $145.56. The forecasts give the Nexstar Media Group Inc. stock a price target range of $161.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.3% or 45.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.90% in the current quarter to $2.85, up from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.77, up 53.90% from $4.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.3 and $4.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 370,498 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 236,932. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,837 and 59,850 in purchases and sales respectively.

MUSE JOHN R, a Director at the company, bought 625 shares worth $53906.0 at $86.25 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 1,400 NXST shares valued at $99050.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $70.75 per share. MUSE JOHN R (Director) bought 4,500 shares at $100.41 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $451835.0 while Miller Dennis, (Director) sold 625 shares on Mar 04 for $67470.0 with each share fetching $107.95.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), on the other hand, is trading around $17.01 with a market cap of $2.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVBF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 94.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.64 million. This represented a 88.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $112.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $208.18 million, significantly higher than the $164.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $202.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at CVB Financial Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 692 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,034 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.8M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.50% with a share float percentage of 132.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVB Financial Corp. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.36 million shares worth more than $439.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.0 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.