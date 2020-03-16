Well positioned to deliver growth? – PBF Energy Inc (PBF), U.S. Bancorp (USB)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) shares are -49.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 48.29% or $5.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.93% down YTD and -46.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.21% and -44.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Goldman recommended the PBF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PBF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 56.76.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.17, up 17.50% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $2.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,846,046 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,095. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,661,228 and 1,632 in purchases and sales respectively.

Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., a Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 at the company, bought 30,621 shares worth $452670.0 at $14.78 per share on Mar 10. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 had earlier bought another 40,000 PBF shares valued at $544948.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $13.62 per share. Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 130,000 shares at $20.50 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $2.66 million while Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 73,471 shares on Feb 03 for $1.9 million with each share fetching $25.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), on the other hand, is trading around $37.10 with a market cap of $58.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the U.S. Bancorp (USB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

USB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.44 billion. This represented a 42.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.25 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.96 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.89 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at U.S. Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 502,165 shares. Insider sales totaled 418,399 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.43M shares after the latest sales, with 19.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 1.52B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Bancorp having a total of 2,046 institutions that hold shares in the company.