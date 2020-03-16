Well positioned to deliver growth? – Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares are -47.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.97% or $3.46 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.71% down YTD and -44.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.67% and -44.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the SAGE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the SAGE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.42. The forecasts give the Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $221.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.74% or 23.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to -$3.3, up from the -$3.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$13.26, up 381.20% from -$13.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.58 and -$3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$11.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 309,093 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 312,762. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Robichaud Albert, a Chief Scientific Officer at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $1.6 million at $64.16 per share on Dec 09. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 7,500 SAGE shares valued at $481500.0 on Dec 09. The shares were bought at $64.20 per share. FRATES JAMES M (Director) sold 8,000 shares at $160.58 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $1.28 million while JONAS JEFFREY M, (President & CEO) sold 1,075 shares on May 29 for $183401.0 with each share fetching $170.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD), on the other hand, is trading around $206.36 with a market cap of $46.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $258.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $207.7 million. This represented a 90.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.25 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $19.65 billion from $18.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $667.0 million, significantly higher than the $655.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $219.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 116,555 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,488 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 540.66k shares after the latest sales, with 27.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.50% with a share float percentage of 219.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. having a total of 1,603 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.96 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.85 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.