Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) And Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Saying Scary Stuff?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are -42.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.57% or $3.69 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.83% down YTD and -41.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.72% and -35.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the WFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CFRA had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WFC stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.45. The forecasts give the Wells Fargo & Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.81% or 3.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.40% in the current quarter to $0.85, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.95, down -7.00% from $4.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $1.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,545,136 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 910,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,115 and 7,447 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pelos Petros G, a Sr. Executive Vice President at the company, sold 28,304 shares worth $1.32 million at $46.51 per share on May 13. The Vice Chairman – Public Affairs had earlier bought another 11,100 WFC shares valued at $454989.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $40.99 per share.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.50 with a market cap of $10.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HBAN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $372.0 million. This represented a 63.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.57 billion, significantly lower than the $1.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.47 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 876,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 809,496 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.64M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 1.01B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 998 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 119.65 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 87.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.