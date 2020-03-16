News

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Avalara Inc. (AVLR), Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

By Sue Brooks

Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares are -0.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.47% or $5.7 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.74% down YTD and 1.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.36% and -21.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the AVLR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $72.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $105.54. The forecasts give the Avalara Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.19% or 23.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 23.70% from -$0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,386,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 26,355,935. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,868 and 103,154 in purchases and sales respectively.

Manning Daniel E., a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 12,949 shares worth $1.08 million at $83.47 per share on Mar 04. The insider had earlier sold another 15,000 AVLR shares valued at $1.1 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $73.20 per share. INGRAM WILLIAM sold 25,000 shares at $91.01 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $2.28 million while McFarlane Scott M, sold 15,000 shares on Feb 10 for $1.34 million with each share fetching $89.50.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), on the other hand, is trading around $96.05 with a market cap of $16.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $118.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NDAQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.0 million. This represented a 94.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.22 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $963.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $836.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Nasdaq Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 206,022 shares. Insider sales totaled 106,776 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.60% with a share float percentage of 115.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nasdaq Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Investor AB with over 19.39 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Investor AB held 11.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the investment firm holding over 13.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

