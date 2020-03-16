What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are -57.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.90% or $1.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.20% down YTD and -53.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.54% and -38.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the BBBY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BBBY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.00. The forecasts give the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.63% or 19.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,000.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, down -7.70% from $2.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,283,799 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 211,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 95,361 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), on the other hand, is trading around $1.55 with a market cap of $146.01M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRNS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$13.81 million. This represented a 199.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $13.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $45.8 million from $58.97 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.73 million while total current assets were at $41.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$32.38 million, significantly lower than the -$18.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$32.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,380 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 336.68k shares after the latest sales, with -77.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.10% with a share float percentage of 86.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lion Point Capital, LP with over 6.37 million shares worth more than $13.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lion Point Capital, LP held 7.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.39 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.