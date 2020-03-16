What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are -35.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.41% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.20% down YTD and -19.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.23% and -24.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 24, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BCRX stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 15, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BCRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.0% or 44.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 92.30% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.94, down -38.80% from -$0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 295,217 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,915 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sniecinski Megan, a Chief Business Officer at the company, bought 45,000 shares worth $65250.0 at $1.45 per share on Nov 18. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 BCRX shares valued at $72500.0 on Nov 18. The shares were bought at $1.45 per share. LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $1.45 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $7250.0 while INGRAM ROBERT ALEXANDER, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Nov 18 for $29000.0 with each share fetching $1.45.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), on the other hand, is trading around $59.64 with a market cap of $78.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CVS Health Corporation (CVS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.79 billion. This represented a 67.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $66.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.33 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $222.45 billion from $220.11 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.37 billion while total current assets were at $50.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $12.85 billion, significantly higher than the $8.87 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.39 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at CVS Health Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 771,401 shares. Insider sales totaled 577,394 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 11.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 1.30B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVS Health Corporation having a total of 2,322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 104.81 million shares worth more than $7.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 94.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.99 billion and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.