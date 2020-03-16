What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Brunswick Corporation (BC), Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) shares are -30.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.47% or $4.94 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.26% down YTD and -29.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.77% and -36.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.69. The forecasts give the Brunswick Corporation stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.99% or 21.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.26, up 6.50% from $4.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.69 and $1.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 188,142 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,572. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 96,077 and 14,479 in purchases and sales respectively.

Preisser Brenna, a V.P. & CHIEF HR OFFICER at the company, sold 1,339 shares worth $80902.0 at $60.42 per share on Nov 12. The V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY had earlier sold another 3,025 BC shares valued at $195814.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $64.73 per share. METZGER WILLIAM (SR. VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO) sold 4,111 shares at $59.65 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $245221.0 while METZGER WILLIAM, (SR. VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO) sold 15,517 shares on Sep 12 for $834349.0 with each share fetching $53.77.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), on the other hand, is trading around $42.64 with a market cap of $21.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RCI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.35 billion. This represented a -45.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.99 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $27.9 billion from $27.32 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $76.11 million while total current assets were at $3.86 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.41 billion, significantly higher than the $3.31 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 352.79M.