What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Funko Inc. (FNKO), Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are -70.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.85% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.73% down YTD and -65.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.46% and -45.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the FNKO stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 07, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FNKO stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.31. The forecasts give the Funko Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.8% or 35.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.83, up 5.50% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 633,562 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,987,300. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,292 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 36,000 FNKO shares valued at $498240.0 on Nov 20. The shares were bought at $13.84 per share.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), on the other hand, is trading around $78.29 with a market cap of $65.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

D’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $401.0 million. This represented a 91.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $103.82 billion from $102.36 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.2 billion, significantly higher than the $4.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Dominion Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 132,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,261 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.65M shares after the latest sales, with 5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.60% with a share float percentage of 835.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dominion Energy Inc. having a total of 1,774 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.85 million shares worth more than $5.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.