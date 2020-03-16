What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares are -26.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.19% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.71% down YTD and -17.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.44% and -18.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Needham recommended the NPTN stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NPTN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.19. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, up 7.10% from $0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 422,628 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 166,234. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,945 and 43,806 in purchases and sales respectively.

cheung Chiyue, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $52800.0 at $8.80 per share on Dec 20. The Director had earlier sold another 20,116 NPTN shares valued at $181044.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $9.00 per share. Wupen Yuen (VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL PRODUCT) sold 15,263 shares at $8.53 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $130260.0 while Jenks Timothy Storrs, (CEO) sold 24,732 shares on Nov 13 for $209560.0 with each share fetching $8.47.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), on the other hand, is trading around $40.98 with a market cap of $1.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iRobot Corporation (IRBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.23 million. This represented a 64.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $426.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $920.75 million from $873.66 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $17.03 million while total current assets were at $594.22 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $130.05 million, significantly higher than the $71.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $94.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at iRobot Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 172,286 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,750 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 691.51k shares after the latest sales, with 31.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 27.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iRobot Corporation having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares worth more than $226.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 3.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.9 million and represent 14.06% of shares outstanding.