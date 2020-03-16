What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Old National Bancorp (ONB), News Corporation (NWS)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares are -18.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.06% or $1.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.33% down YTD and -17.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.77% and -17.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Stephens recommended the ONB stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Boenning & Scattergood had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 25, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ONB stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.58. The forecasts give the Old National Bancorp stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.16% or 11.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -17.10% in the current quarter to $0.31, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.38, down -3.20% from $1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 155 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 388,664 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,767. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,564 and 55,717 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EXECUTIVE VICE PRES AND CCO had earlier sold another 10,000 ONB shares valued at $171500.0 on Apr 30. The shares were sold at $17.15 per share.

Let us briefly look at the News Corporation (NWS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NWS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $936.0 million. This represented a 62.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $192.0 million, significantly lower than the $358.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at News Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 27,962 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,720 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 232.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.29% with a share float percentage of 506.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corporation having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SOF Ltd with over 9.78 million shares worth more than $141.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, SOF Ltd held 4.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Independent Franchise Partners, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 9.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.83 million and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.