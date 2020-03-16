What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – VEREIT Inc. (VER), Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) shares are -23.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.92% or $0.75 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.84% down YTD and -25.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.72% and -28.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on February 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.08. The forecasts give the VEREIT Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.0% or 21.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 0.30% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,409,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 395,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,266,519 and 310,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

The insider had earlier sold another 25,000 VER shares valued at $246750.0 on Sep 17. The shares were sold at $9.87 per share.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.83 with a market cap of $24.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $318.6 million. This represented a 94.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $101,700 on the year-over-year period, growing to $98,800 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.3 billion from $37.54 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $735.6 million while total current assets were at $7.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.04 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.85 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 221.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecopetrol S.A. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $162.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 21.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.22 million and represent 20.18% of shares outstanding.