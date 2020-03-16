What should you know before buying stock in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is -22.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.07 and a high of $100.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAN stock was last observed hovering at around $63.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.13% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.96% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -15.51% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.08, the stock is -5.96% and -16.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 17.40% at the moment leaves the stock -16.20% off its SMA200. MAN registered -10.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.53.

The stock witnessed a -19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.73%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $20.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.04% and -25.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ManpowerGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $4.86B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Top Institutional Holders

633 institutions hold shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), with 416.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 98.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.00M, and float is at 58.36M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 98.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.61 million shares valued at $641.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the MAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.51 million shares valued at $535.4 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.83 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $274.36 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $268.01 million.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SWAN MARA E, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that SWAN MARA E sold 2,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $95.71 per share for a total of $242146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that PRISING JONAS (CEO) sold a total of 51,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $94.38 per share for $4.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Boswell Gina (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $94.44 for $472200.0. The insider now directly holds 7,141 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN).

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -41.76% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.