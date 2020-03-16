What should you know before buying stock in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is -29.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.72 and a high of $33.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.46% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.21, the stock is -13.42% and -21.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 23.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.78% off its SMA200. RYN registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.27.

The stock witnessed a -19.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.60%, and is -10.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $711.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.90 and Fwd P/E is 47.66. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.99% and -29.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $172M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Rayonier Inc. (RYN), with 736.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 90.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.37M, and float is at 128.60M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 90.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.22 million shares valued at $662.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the RYN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.2 million shares valued at $628.87 million to account for 14.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.84 million shares representing 9.93% and valued at over $420.54 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.87% of the shares totaling 8.89 million with a market value of $291.12 million.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Inc. (RYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tice April J., the company’s V.P. Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Tice April J. bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $4000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6167.0 shares.

Rayonier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Rogers W. Rhett (VP, Portfolio Management) bought a total of 360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.95 per share for $7182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13397.0 shares of the RYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Rogers W. Rhett (VP, Portfolio Management) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $24.04 for $36060.0. The insider now directly holds 13,037 shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -41.84% down over the past 12 months. International Paper Company (IP) is -28.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.