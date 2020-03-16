What should you know before buying stock in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is -18.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $25.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.95% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.52% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.63, the stock is 28.69% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 18.83% at the moment leaves the stock 37.26% off its SMA200. TNK registered 147.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a 29.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.80%, and is 37.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.80% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has a market worth around $679.20M and $921.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.20 and Fwd P/E is 2.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.84% and -23.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.48 with sales reaching $270.25M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 178.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 99.90% in year-over-year returns.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.37% while institutional investors hold 56.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.60M, and float is at 23.96M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 46.53% of the Float.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -36.12% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 47.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.6% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 943970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.