Which institution holds the most shares in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is -66.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $35.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.78% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -47.34% and -58.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.39 million and changing 19.67% at the moment leaves the stock -62.89% off its SMA200. DVN registered -70.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.35.

The stock witnessed a -62.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.85%, and is -34.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.80% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $6.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.11% and -75.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

884 institutions hold shares in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 85.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.79M, and float is at 370.19M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 85.15% of the Float.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RATTIE KEITH O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RATTIE KEITH O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $90000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29027.0 shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that RATTIE KEITH O (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $14.05 per share for $140500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19027.0 shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $15.89 for $23835.0. The insider now directly holds 67,537 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -95.16% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -73.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.